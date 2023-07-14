Home » China’s CPI Flat Year-on-Year in June, PPI Continues to Decline
Business

China’s CPI Flat Year-on-Year in June, PPI Continues to Decline

by admin
China’s CPI Flat Year-on-Year in June, PPI Continues to Decline

China‘s Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained flat year-on-year in June, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. The CPI rose by 0% year-on-year, lower than the 0.2% increase in May. Experts believe that the flat CPI was mainly due to the fall in pork and refined oil prices, which offset rising prices of vegetables and other products. The overall trend of prices for other commodities and services remained stable. It is expected that prices will bottom out in August and gradually improve.

The prices of food rose by 2.3% in June, an increase of 1.3 percentage points compared to May. Fresh vegetables, potatoes, fresh fruits, and poultry saw higher prices. Non-food items saw a 0.7% increase in prices compared to the previous year, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from May. The price of services also rose by 0.7% year-on-year.

Wholesale pork prices continued to decline in June while vegetable prices continued to rise. Experts predict that the CPI growth rate will remain low in the coming months, but will gradually rise. The price of pork remains low, and the recovery of demand is limited. The overall supply of industrial products remains abundant, but the gap between supply and demand is narrowing.

In regards to the Producer Price Index (PPI), prices fell by 5.4% year-on-year in June, with the decline mainly due to the continued fall in petroleum, coal, and other industry prices. The PPI decline in June was higher than that in May. The decline was mainly influenced by the performance of weak global demand and the decline in commodity prices.

Experts believe that the PPI will gradually improve year-on-year as macro policies stimulate demand recovery and industrial companies shift from destocking to replenishment. It is predicted that the PPI will start to turn positive year-on-year in the fourth quarter. The high base effect of commodity prices, such as crude oil and coal, will weaken in the second half of the year, leading to an increase in PPI.

See also  Zhongtai Securities: Regional breakthroughs help investment banks and fintechs show rapid growth in the first year of entrepreneurship_Oriental Fortune Network

Experts suggest that future macro policies should focus on promoting consumption and domestic demand recovery to stabilize economic growth and prices. Policy coordination, forcefulness, and precision are needed to accelerate balanced economic development.

You may also like

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye launches...

Ranking of the safest cars: the Chinese Nio...

German Stocks Experience Mixed Results as DAX 30...

Scholz: “You have to let all fives be...

The New Dodge Hornet Lands in Puerto Rico,...

Forza Italia, Tajani elected secretary: “I will need...

Air traffic strike in Italy: Chaos expected at...

Transport strike and contract renewals: how to avoid...

U.S. Stocks Mixed as Chinese Concept Stocks and...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy