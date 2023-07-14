an extension of the deadline to 31 December 2024 arrives for the use of the sums deposited in restricted current accounts — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – More time to complete the interventions. The agricultural and agro-industrial enterprises damaged since the 2012 earthquake they will be able to use for a further year, and therefore until 31 December 2024the sums of bank current accounts tied to the granting of subsidized loans in their favour.

The legislation previously applied is reviewed by an ordinance (number 10 of 14 July 2023) of the Commissioner delegated for reconstruction and president of the Region, Stefano Bonacciniwhich modifies several points concerning the regulation of the concessions of contributions after the 2012 earthquake.

This will allow the beneficiaries of contributions to be able to conclude the interventions and also to reconcile the need to conclude the preliminary investigations within the new terms granted by the Decree-law

The provision of the Commissioner – that it concerns the provinces of Bologna, Modena, Ferrara and Reggio Emilia – based on the Decree-law n. 51 of 10 May last, (converted with amendments by Law 3 July 2023, n. 87) which intervened on the “Urgent provisions concerning the administration of public bodies, legislative deadlines and social solidarity initiatives”.

The ordinance provides for new deadlines for submitting the application for extension and for completing the worksthe possibility for companies to simultaneously request an increase in the grant granted – in the face of the exceptional increase in the price of materials recorded from 2020 to today – but also, in conclusion, new and more stringent terms for the Public Administration for the conclusion of the liquidation procedures, in order to be able to adequately liquidate all the remaining companies within the new deadlines.

Gianni Boselli