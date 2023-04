With the development of a photovoltaic strategy, the environmental committee of the market community wants to promote the expansion of renewable energies. Among other things, PV systems are to be gradually installed on all public buildings in the municipality. There will also be support for the construction of a photovoltaic system for citizens.

From talks with those affected, we know that the construction of a PV system, both in the private and commercial sectors, often fails due to grid expansion and thus the feed-in permit into the public grid, according to the municipality. For this reason, the “Bürgerbegehren PV-Strategie Kremsmünster” form has now been put online at www.kremsmuenster.at/pv-strategie. “We would like to give all interested parties the opportunity to announce planned photovoltaic systems,” says office manager Reinhard Haider. The aim is to obtain a qualitatively meaningful database that can be presented to the network operator at regular intervals.

At the same time, the municipality recommends that anyone who is interested inform the network operator of their need and apply for network expansion. The network expansion in Kremsmünster should be accelerated and the production of solar power should be accelerated.

The form can be filled out by any citizen and does not entail any implementation obligation. Additional Information: www.kremsmuenster.at

