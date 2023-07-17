Home » China’s Economic Recovery and Strategic Focus: Analysis of First Half 2023 Macroeconomic Situation
China‘s Economy Shows Strong Recovery in First Half of 2023, Says National Committee

Beijing, China – The National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) recently held a symposium to analyze the macroeconomic situation in the first half of 2023. Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC, delivered a speech emphasizing the country’s ongoing economic recovery.

Wang Huning acknowledged the successful economic development achieved under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee, particularly highlighting Comrade Xi Jinping’s political wisdom. He stressed the importance of learning from the party’s outstanding leadership to effectively manage complex situations, tackle risks, and overcome challenges. Wang emphasized the significance of strengthening political consciousness, self-confidence, and maintaining unity in decision-making regarding economic policies.

Furthermore, Wang Huning emphasized that President Xi Jinping’s economic thoughts and guidelines provide the fundamental principles for guiding the country’s economic work in the new era. He called upon CPPCC members to thoroughly study and implement these principles, adopt a comprehensive and long-term perspective when analyzing the economic situation, and strive to achieve high-quality economic development.

During the symposium, CPPCC National Committee members and experts, including Ning Jizhe, Lin Yifu, Yi Gang, Chen Siqing, Bai Chongen, Yang Changcheng, Wang Changlin, Xu Nanping, Wen Shugang, Yang Weimin, and others, also delivered speeches. They echoed the sentiment of China‘s positive economic recovery, with market demand steadily increasing and production and supply on the rise. The focus was on stabilizing growth, protecting people’s livelihoods, and preventing risks to further improve the country’s economic operation.

The symposium was presided over by Shi Taifeng, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee. Representatives from the National Bureau of Statistics, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and relevant departments and units of the State Council attended the meeting to share updates, listen to opinions and suggestions, and engage in active discussions.

As the country progresses towards long-term economic development, the CPPCC remains committed to serving the overall situation and promoting high-quality growth. The conference highlighted the importance of aligning with the party’s economic principles and working together to ensure the continuous improvement of China‘s economic performance.

Source: CCTV News, original title: “The National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference holds a symposium on the analysis of the macroeconomic situation in the first half of 2023”

