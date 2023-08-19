China’s Foreign Investment Surges, with Belt and Road Countries Leading the Way

China‘s Foreign Investment Continues to Grow in 2021

BEIJING, August 17th – According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce on the 17th, China‘s foreign investment has continued to grow in the first seven months of this year. Foreign non-financial direct investment reached 500.94 billion yuan, representing an increase of 18.1% compared to the same period last year.

Chinese enterprises have also shown a strong presence in countries along the “Belt and Road” initiative. Their non-financial direct investment in these countries reached 95.34 billion yuan, marking a year-on-year increase of 23.2%. This figure accounts for 19% of the total non-financial direct investment over the same period.

In addition, the Ministry of Commerce released further data revealing a positive trend in foreign contracted projects. From January to July 2021, the turnover of these projects reached 563.76 billion yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.3%. The value of newly signed contracts also saw a slight uptick at 746.36 billion yuan, reflecting a 0.6% increase compared to last year.

Projects contracted by Chinese enterprises in countries along the “Belt and Road” initiative accounted for a significant portion of these figures. The turnover of such projects reached 312 billion yuan, representing 55.3% of the total turnover during the same period. Additionally, the value of newly signed contracts was 367.23 billion yuan, making up 49.2% of the total.

China‘s increasing foreign investment and strong presence in countries along the “Belt and Road” initiative showcase the country’s commitment to expanding its global reach and promoting economic development in various regions. These figures also demonstrate the confidence and trust foreign countries have in Chinese businesses.

As China continues to actively participate in international trade and investment, experts believe that the country’s foreign investment will likely maintain its growth momentum in the coming months. The government’s efforts to strengthen economic ties through initiatives like the “Belt and Road” will further drive foreign investment and contribute to the growth of global trade and cooperation.

