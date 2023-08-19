Corporate Got ‘Em and Jordan Brand Collaborate to Release Limited Edition Nike Air Ship

Jordan Brand Collaborates with Corporate Got ‘Em to Launch New Nike Air Ship Joint Shoe

CINCINNATI – In a recent partnership with sneaker store Corporate Got ‘Em, Jordan Brand has unveiled its latest joint shoe collaboration, the Nike Air Ship. This release comes on the heels of successful partnerships with Awake NY and A Ma Maniére.

Originally worn by legendary basketball player Michael Jordan when he entered the NBA in 1984, the Nike Air Ship holds significant historical value. Corporate Got ‘Em founder, Matt Tomamichel, aims to inspire the citizens of Cincinnati to courageously pursue their dreams through this unique footwear collaboration.

Each pair of Nike Air Ship shoes will come with a story card, symbolizing Tomamichel’s years of hard work and dedication to giving back to the community. The hope is that the story behind the shoe will resonate with wearers and encourage them to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.

The shoe itself is crafted with a cyan furry suede and leather body. The distinctive white shop name of Corporate Got ‘Em is sewn onto the outside of the heel, replacing the original Nike logo. Additionally, the heel features the phrase “Got ‘Em” instead of the Nike wordmark. A white “For The City” inscription represents the spirit of community supremacy advocated by Matt Tomamichel and his team.

The highly anticipated Corporate Got ‘Em x Jordan Air Ship collaboration is set to launch on the official brand website on September 8. Subsequently, it will be available for purchase through Nike and select retailers on September 15, with a retail price of $150.

Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the Jordan Brand are eagerly anticipating the release of this joint shoe and are encouraged to stay tuned for updates and further details.

———————————————————————————————————————-

Note: The news article has been edited for clarity and style.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

