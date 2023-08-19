City’s Public Security Organs Achieve Remarkable Results in Summer Public Security Campaign: 6,662 Cases Detected and 7,827 Criminal Suspects Arrested

Detected 6,662 Cases and Arrested 7,827 Criminal Suspects in Successful Summer Public Security Campaign

Jellyfish Network – August 19, 2023

In a press conference held by the Yantai Municipal Government Information Office on August 18, the city’s public security organs reported remarkable results in their summer public security campaign. Since the launch of the campaign, they have detected 6,662 cases of various types and arrested 7,827 criminal suspects, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the city.

Tian Li, member of the party committee and deputy director of the bureau, presented the relevant situation during the press conference. He highlighted the successful crackdown on serious violent crimes and the prompt resolution of seasonal high-octane cases such as arguing, picking quarrels, intentional injuries, and street bombings. To address the unique challenges of summer, the public security organs organized two rounds of summer night security inspections and deployed a significant number of police forces to conduct patrols and prevention activities. As a result, they were able to arrest 198 suspects involved in current violations and crimes.

Recognizing the need for targeted efforts, the public security organs identified 28 key areas with prominent public security issues and strong public feedback. More than 20,000 key units and places were inspected, along with over 35,000 registered rental houses and more than 130,000 floating population. As a result, 5,500 hidden security risks were identified and rectified. Additionally, a total of 32,000 serious traffic violations were investigated and dealt with.

To enhance community safety and stability, the public security organs relied on the collaboration between police and civilians. They established 207 “police-civilian joint investigation” studios and various sub-district and community conflict and dispute mediation centers. Through these initiatives, they successfully mediated 5,610 conflicts and disputes.

Li Wei, member of the Party Committee and deputy director of the Yantai Municipal Public Security Bureau, reported the development of the “Yunjian 2023” summer offensive. During the operation, a total of 1,927 criminal cases were solved and 3,586 criminals were arrested and dealt with, representing a year-on-year increase of 31.8% and 76.7% respectively.

The public security organs also achieved notable successes in solving major cases. Three homicide cases, including one that had remained unsolved for 25 years and another for 18 years, were solved, leading to the arrest of 27 suspects. Furthermore, 83 cases of economic crimes, 747 cybercrime cases, and 42 drug-related cases were properly investigated, leading to the arrest of numerous suspects and the confiscation of drugs and stolen money.

Efforts to combat crime and maintain social order were particularly focused on addressing issues that were frequently reported by the public during the summer. As a result of these concentrated efforts, the city saw a decrease of 2.4% in illegal and criminal activities compared to the previous year. Notably, the “Thunder Action” launched to crack down on pornography and gambling resulted in the detection of 105 criminal cases.

The successful summer public security campaign in Yantai has undoubtedly contributed to a safer and more secure environment for its residents. With the determination and commitment of the city’s public security organs, the fight against crime and the preservation of public safety will continue to be top priorities.

