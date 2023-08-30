China’s Internet Usage Soars to 1.079 Billion Users, with Improving Digital Skills, Says Latest Report

China‘s Internet User Base Reaches 1.079 Billion, Digital Skills Improving: Statistical Report

Beijing, August 28 – The 52nd “Statistical Report on the Development of China‘s Internet” was recently released by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) in Beijing. The report unveiled impressive statistics, highlighting the continued growth of internet users in the country, reaching a staggering 1.079 billion.

According to the report, this figure represents an increase of 11.09 million internet users compared to December 2022. Furthermore, the internet penetration rate in China has now reached 76.4%, showcasing the widespread adoption of online services and connectivity among the population.

One notable aspect highlighted in the report is the steady improvement in the digital skills of Chinese netizens. The analysis revealed two key characteristics in this regard. Firstly, the overall level of digital skills among internet users in China is steadily increasing. Secondly, certain key groups are progressively acquiring and mastering digital skills.

Specifically, as of June 2023, a remarkable 86.6% of netizens have acquired at least one primary digital skill, referring to the ability to use digital tools for acquiring, storing, and transmitting digital resources. Additionally, 60.4% of all internet users have mastered at least one intermediate digital skill, which refers to the ability to create, process, and handle digital resources. This represents a 2.1 percentage point increase from December 2022.

The report further examines the digital skills acquisition among different demographic groups. It reveals that 98.5% of student netizens have mastered at least one primary digital skill, with 81.0% having acquired at least one intermediate skill. In the 50-59 age group, 72.8% have acquired at least one primary digital skill, while 54.6% of internet users aged 60 and above have obtained the same skills. Additionally, 75.0% of rural internet users have mastered at least one primary digital skill.

Zhang Xinhong, the chief information officer of the State Information Center, emphasized the importance of enhancing the digital literacy and skills of the entire population. This is seen as a fundamental and strategic task in building a strong network country and a digital China. Improving digital skills helps bridge the digital divide, promotes high-quality digital economy and society, and enhances people’s digital experience and sense of accomplishment.

The report also highlighted the rapid acceleration in the construction of China‘s digital infrastructure. The application of resources has been enriched, and the industrial Internet infrastructure continues to improve. The development of “5G+Industrial Internet” has gained momentum. Various internet applications, including online car-hailing, online travel booking, and online literature, have experienced rapid growth. Notably, the number of online video users, including short video, has reached 1.044 billion, with a utilization rate of 96.8%, demonstrating the widespread adoption of online video services among netizens.

Overall, the 52nd “Statistical Report on the Development of China‘s Internet” paints a positive picture of China‘s internet landscape, with a rapidly growing user base and improving digital skills. This progress in the digital sphere is expected to contribute to the country’s digital economy and society, creating enhanced opportunities for all.

