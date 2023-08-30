Poisoned baits and baits, prohibition of use and possession

With the Ordinance of 9 August 2023, the rules on the prohibition of the use and possession of poisoned baits or baits are extended.

The phenomenon of poisoning, in addition to representing a risk for domestic and wild animals, constitutes a serious danger for the environment and for humans, especially for children. The uncontrolled dissemination of baits and toxic substances is used, above all in some areas of the country and in some periods of the year, as a malicious tool to kill stray animals.

The Ministry has thus issued ordinances on the matter since 2008, extended and modified over the years by harmonizing the text with national and community legislation. Furthermore, since 2019, the National Portal of malicious poisoning of animals has been active, created by the Ministry in collaboration with the Lazio and Tuscany Zooprophylactic Institute and the National Reference Center for Forensic Medicine.

By collecting data from all the experimental zooprophylactic institutes and acquiring information on poisoning episodes in real time, the portal certainly represents a fundamental tool for geolocating the area and mapping individual episodes.

Consult theministerial ordinance of 9 August 2023

