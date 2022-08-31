A few days ago, the Central Cyberspace Administration of China organized a 2022 National Conference on Deepening the Scale Deployment and Application of IPv6. The meeting pointed out that as of July this year, the number of active IPv6 users in my country has reached 697 million, the fixed network IPv6 traffic accounts for 10%, and the mobile network IPv6 traffic accounts for 40%, and the overall development momentum is good. It can be said that my country’s IPv6 “highway” has been fully completed, and the information infrastructure IPv6 service capability has basically been completed.

Previously, Wu Hequan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that the development of IPv6 presents three major trends: the acceleration of the transition from IPv4 to IPv6, the development from IPv4/IPv6 dual stack to IPv6 single stack, and the development from IPv6 to IPv6+.

In April this year, the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology jointly issued the 2022 Work Arrangement for Further Promoting the Large-scale Deployment and Application of IPv6.

The “Work Arrangement” clarifies the work goals for 2022: by the end of 2022, the number of active IPv6 users will reach 700 million, the number of IPv6 connections in the Internet of Things will reach 180 million, the proportion of IPv6 traffic on fixed networks will reach 13%, and the proportion of IPv6 traffic on mobile networks will reach 45%. %. The carrying capacity and service quality of the network and application infrastructure continued to improve. The IPv6 network performance indicators were comparable to IPv4, and some indicators were better than IPv4. Application infrastructures such as data centers, content distribution networks, cloud platforms, and domain name resolution systems deeply support IPv6 services. The new factory home wireless router fully supports IPv6, and the IPv6 address allocation function is enabled by default. The “IPv6+” technology ecosystem is more complete, and the field of industry integration applications continues to expand. The IPv6 support rate of government portals at or above the county level has reached 85%, and the IPv6 support rate of major domestic commercial websites and mobile Internet applications has reached 85%. The IPv6 network security protection capability has been greatly improved.

China Mobile: IPv6 has completed the leap from research experiment to large-scale commercial use

Today, China Mobile IPv6 has completed the leap from research and experiment to large-scale commercial use, built the world‘s largest mobile network and fixed network for IPv6 users, and achieved IPv6 technological innovation and breakthroughs in international standardization.

According to statistics: China Mobile has completed the comprehensive transformation of the mobile network and fixed network, and the number of active IPv6 connections has exceeded 880 million, effectively supporting the rapid growth of the national IPv6 user scale and traffic scale.

Up to now, China Mobile has fully realized the large-scale deployment of IPv6 end-to-end: the IPv6 concentration of the second and third-level connections of self-operated websites has reached 100%, and the IPv6 concentration of self-operated APPs has reached 98.6%; the bearer network 9k+ nodes and the core network 5k+ equipment all support IPv6; 295 IDCs, 1549 CDN nodes, 185 mobile cloud products, and 29 mobile cloud resource pools are all connected to IPv6; the IPv6 support rate of interconnection backbone direct connection points reaches 100%.

In terms of mobile network, as of July this year, the number of users with IPv6 addresses allocated by mobile network reached 772 million, and the proportion of IPv6 traffic on mobile network accounted for 41.7%; in terms of fixed network, the number of IPv6 addresses obtained by home gateways reached 171 million, accounting for 171 million. 86.5%.

China Telecom: The end-to-end IPv6 transformation of cloud network is basically completed

At present, China Telecom has built a smooth end-to-end IPv6 highway, and the end-to-end (network, cloud, terminal, etc.) IPv6 transformation of the cloud network has been basically completed.

In terms of cloud and CDN, the e-surfing cloud platform has completed IPv6 transformation, 85 cloud products and 96 public cloud resource pools all support IPv6; CDN platform software supports IPv6 acceleration and has provided services.

In terms of network infrastructure, the mobile network and fixed network have been fully transformed to support IPv6; the user plane of 4G and 5G core network in 31 provinces of the mobile network has been enabled with dual stack, and the control plane of 5G core network has been enabled with single stack; more than 12,000 fixed network Enable IPv6 on each device.

In terms of terminals, more than 90% of the controllable home gateways already support and enable IPv6, and new mobile terminals, home gateways, smart home terminals, and IoT terminals support and enable IPv6 functions by default.

In terms of application, the IPv6 concentration of China Telecom Group’s portal website has reached 100%, and 21 self-operated APPs on the entire network have completed IPv6 transformation, with a concentration of over 85%; the concentration of online business halls has reached 90%; the concentration of online service windows has reached more than 85%.

China Unicom: IPv6 traffic will account for 45% of the target mobile network and 13% of the fixed network by the end of this year

In January this year, China Unicom’s IPv6+1.0 operation service was officially launched, and a four-wheel drive, multi-pronged approach will be implemented to achieve large-scale deployment of IPv6+1.0.

This year, China Unicom’s target for IPv6 traffic is 45% for mobile networks and 13% for fixed networks; in 2023, the target for IPv6 traffic is 50% for mobile networks and 15% for fixed networks.

In order to achieve this goal, China Unicom mainly implements it from five dimensions: strengthening the network carrying capacity, further fulfilling the responsibility of the main force of the network power, comprehensively promoting and replicating the experience of the Beijing Winter Olympics data network and the IPv6+ network construction of Xiong’an New City; promoting the IPv6 single stack Pilots and IoT single-stack pilots are: Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Guangdong, and Chongqing; improve terminal support capabilities, break through terminal shortcomings, realize terminal intelligence, increase IPv6 penetration rate, and increase replacement of outdated The strength of network terminals; complete SRv640 urban transformation, mainly including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and other 18 provinces; also promote the IPv6 transformation of industry systems. Continuously improve the application service level, start the intensive and cloud-based transformation of traditional main production business platforms, and the transformed system supports the IPv6 protocol.