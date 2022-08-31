Uzbekistan says Uzbekistan must restore control of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

CCTV News Client News Ukrainian State News Agency reported on August 31 that Ukrainian Energy Minister Galuschenko said on the same day that Ukraine must restore full control of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Galluschenko said that Ukraine has submitted to the IAEA delegation a list of technical and safety indicators for the delegation to inspect during its visit to the nuclear power plant. He emphasized that Ukraine must restore full control over the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, and the conclusions and recommendations based on the mission’s mission will be implemented after Ukraine regains control of the nuclear power plant.

On the same day, the State Nuclear Power Corporation of Ukraine said it would fully support the mission of the IAEA delegation.

Russia hopes IAEA visit will make Ukraine stop provocative behavior

According to today’s Russian TV report, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova said on August 31 that Russia hopes that the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency delegation to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will help the Ukrainian government stop provocation and nuclear blackmail.