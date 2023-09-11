Home » China’s Public Charging Piles Continue to Surge, with 61,000 New Additions in August 2023
China’s Public Charging Piles Continue to Surge, with 61,000 New Additions in August 2023

China Sees Significant Increase in Public Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles

According to a report by Caijing.com Auto, the China Charging Alliance has reported a substantial increase in public charging piles for electric vehicles (EVs). In August 2023, there were 61,000 more public charging piles than in July, marking a year-on-year increase of 39.9%.

As of August 2023, the alliance’s member units have reported a total of 2.272 million public charging piles. This includes 963,000 DC charging piles and 1.307 million AC charging piles. It is worth noting that an average of approximately 54,000 new public charging piles are being added every month from September 2022 to August 2023.

The report also highlighted the distribution of public charging infrastructure across different regions. The top 10 regions, including Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Hubei, Beijing, Shandong, Anhui, Henan, and Fujian, accounted for 71.2% of the total number of public charging piles built.

Furthermore, the report provided insights into the leading operators in the public charging infrastructure sector. As of August 2023, Telaidian operated 451,000 units, Xingxing operated 408,000 units, Cloud Fast operated 379,000 units, State Grid operated 196,000 units, and Xiaoju operated 127,000 units. These top 15 operators accounted for 94.0% of the total, while the remaining operators accounted for 6.0%.

This data indicates the significant progress and investment in charging infrastructure in China, demonstrating the country’s commitment to supporting the growth of the electric vehicle market. With a steadily increasing number of public charging piles, it is expected that the accessibility and convenience of charging for EV owners will continue to improve.

The expansion of public charging infrastructure is a crucial step in promoting the adoption of electric vehicles, as it helps alleviate concerns about range anxiety and provides a reliable charging network for EV users. As more charging stations become available, it is likely to encourage more consumers to switch to electric vehicles, contributing to China‘s goals of reducing carbon emissions and achieving greener transportation.

Overall, the report by the China Charging Alliance indicates positive progress and a promising future for the development of public charging infrastructure in China. With ongoing efforts to increase the number of charging stations and ensure their efficient operation, the country is poised to further accelerate the transition to electric mobility.

