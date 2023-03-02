Home Business China’s real estate: Why is there a “wave of early repayment”? Why do banks set thresholds? – BBC News Chinese
Business

China’s real estate: Why is there a “wave of early repayment”? Why do banks set thresholds? – BBC News Chinese

by admin
China’s real estate: Why is there a “wave of early repayment”? Why do banks set thresholds? – BBC News Chinese

image captiontext,

China‘s real estate industry has developed rapidly in the past 20 years, and housing prices in first-tier cities such as Beijing and Shanghai have leapt to the forefront of the world. According to the World Bank report, the real estate industry accounts for about 30% of China‘s GDP.

“Looking in line for early mortgage repayment” has frequently made headlines in China in the past month and has become a hot topic on social media.

After the Lunar New Year, a large number of borrowers continued to pour into banks to apply for early repayment of mortgages, so that banks began to set “thresholds” – some banks closed the early repayment function on mobile phone clients, requiring customers to queue up to apply at offline outlets; Another bank said that the head office has set a monthly quota for early repayment of housing loans, but the current quota is exhausted and needs to be scheduled until April. Some netizens even said that they can only repay the loan until October.

Ms. Li, who lives in Sichuan, told BBC Chinese that she wanted to repay the mortgage early and was told to pay liquidated damages. In the past, the bank would usually negotiate to waive this liquidated damages, but now she has to pay. Just wait and see.”

Why do Chinese homebuyers have to pay off their mortgages early recently? Why are banks reluctant to see a tide of loan repayments?

You may also like

Guest articleIs the European SURE program a success?Member...

Gas bills down 13%. Codacons: savings of 656...

∿165-OFweek-

Suspicion of fraud not substantiated – investigations closed

“Me in your pool when you weren’t there”....

Career at Morgan Stanley: Analyst at 21, that’s...

Piazza Affari ends above parity (+0.3%), BTP yields...

Higher rents – reference interest rate: What the...

Maire to double for 2033 Spin-off the green,...

A thousand brands on display at Cibus, but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy