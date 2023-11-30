Home » China’s total installed renewable energy power generation capacity exceeded 1.4 billion kilowatts, accounting for nearly 50%-China News
China's total installed renewable energy power generation capacity exceeded 1.4 billion kilowatts, accounting for nearly 50%-China News

China’s total installed renewable energy power generation capacity exceeded 1.4 billion kilowatts, accounting for nearly 50%-China News

China’s Installed Renewable Energy Capacity Exceeds 1.4 Billion Kilowatts

China has made significant strides in promoting the high-quality development of renewable energy, with the National Energy Administration announcing on November 30th that the country’s total installed renewable energy power generation capacity has surpassed 1.4 billion kilowatts, constituting nearly 50% of the total capacity.

According to data disclosed on the same day, China’s installed capacity of renewable energy power generation reached a new high after surpassing 1.3 billion kilowatts in June this year. As of the end of October, the capacity had exceeded 1.4 billion kilowatts, marking a year-on-year increase of 20.8%. The installed capacity includes 420 million kilowatts of hydropower, 404 million kilowatts of wind power, 536 million kilowatts of photovoltaic power generation, and 44 million kilowatts of biomass power generation.

In the first 10 months of this year, the country’s newly installed renewable energy power generation capacity increased by 191 million kilowatts, representing a year-on-year increase of 90.8%, with hydropower adding 8.44 million kilowatts, wind power adding 37.31 million kilowatts, photovoltaic power adding 142 million kilowatts, and biomass power adding 2.32 million kilowatts.

During the same period, the country’s renewable energy power generation reached 2.33 trillion kWh, accounting for 31.8% of the total power generation. This includes 980.5 billion kWh of hydropower, 696.8 billion kWh of wind power, 489.8 billion kWh of photovoltaics, and 164 billion kilowatt-hours of biomass power.

It is expected that the national installed capacity of renewable energy power generation will exceed 1.45 billion kilowatts by the end of the year, with wind power and photovoltaic power generation capacity surpassing 1 billion kilowatts. China’s total renewable energy power generation is projected to reach 3 trillion kilowatt-hours throughout the year, accounting for approximately one-third of the entire society’s electricity consumption.

These impressive figures reflect China’s commitment to expanding its renewable energy capacity and reducing its reliance on traditional fossil fuels, further solidifying the country’s position as a global leader in sustainable energy development.

