China-EU Summit to Address Thorny Issues and Potential Conflict

As the upcoming China-EU summit approaches, tensions between the two global powers are clearly on display. European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing next month, marking what is expected to be a diplomatic event with a cold atmosphere. The summit comes after a recent speech by Von der Leyen that criticized China in unusually strong terms for a senior EU leader.

One of the key issues that will be addressed at the summit is the overcapacity of cheap electric cars in China. According to the Center for European Policy Analysis, the EU has launched an investigation into unfair subsidies specifically targeting electric vehicles. The EU is concerned about the impact of China’s industrial policies and overcapacity in protected industries, which could potentially flood the global market and harm the EU’s industrial base.

Of particular concern is the alleged involvement of Xi Jinping’s family in the expansion of China’s electric car industry. Reports have surfaced about Daniel Foa, an Englishman married to Xi Jinping’s niece, Wu Yaning, who is said to be involved in the Chinese electric car industry. The EU wants Von der Leyen to address this issue with Xi Jinping before the summit.

Von der Leyen has been vocal about China’s policies and their impact on the global market. She has criticized China’s trade surplus with the EU and its industrial policies, and has emphasized the need to address these issues before they further harm the EU’s interests and values.

The summit is expected to be a crucial point of discussion for both sides, as the EU and China navigate their complex relationship. With tensions high and expectations low, the outcome of the summit will be closely watched by the global community.

As both sides prepare for the summit, the issue of creating mirror websites on Chinese websites has surfaced. The Chinese government has prohibited the establishment of such websites and has called for the return to genuine Chinese websites.

The upcoming summit promises to be a significant event that will shed light on the future of China-EU relations and the global market. It remains to be seen how both parties will address the thorny issues at hand and whether they can find common ground.

Information Source: Look at China

Share this: Facebook

X

