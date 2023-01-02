Chinese and foreign companies are discussing China‘s economy: Vigorous recovery inspires confidence and bright prospects for future development

China Daily.com, January 2. As my country’s epidemic prevention and control enters a new stage, further releasing the vitality of economic development and boosting economic confidence has become an important issue related to the steady and long-term economic growth in 2023.

The Central Economic Work Conference, which concluded not long ago, pointed out that it is necessary to proceed from the strategic overall situation, start with improving social psychological expectations and boost development confidence, and do a good job. The meeting firmly grasped the key issues that affect my country’s current development expectations and market confidence, clarified tasks and made deployments.

Recently, many representatives of Chinese and foreign entrepreneurs who received an exclusive interview with China Daily also welcomed China‘s achievements in effectively coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic development, as well as its decision-making and deployment to boost market confidence.

On December 23, 2022, Beijing, the Second Ring Road in the early morning was full of traffic. (Source: Oriental IC)

“Recently, the Chinese government’s statement on continuing to promote high-level opening up, attracting foreign investment, and insisting on innovation is encouraging. We are optimistic about the medium and long-term development prospects of the Chinese market. The BMW Group will continue to firmly take root in China and establish a solid foundation with Chinese partners. A win-win relationship.” BMW Group Chairman Zipse said.

“The just-concluded Central Economic Work Conference focused on supporting the development of the private economy and private enterprises. Re-emphasizing the adherence to the ‘two unwavering’ can be said to be a clear and unambiguous attitude, setting a clear tone for the high-quality development of the private economy, It also sends positive signals for private enterprises to usher in new opportunities for development and builds more confidence.” Ding Shuibo, chairman and CEO of Xtep Group, said that he also called for the current focus on promoting consumption and stabilizing employment. “During the epidemic , Many of the most affected catering, cultural tourism, and offline retail industries are private enterprises, and even self-employed businesses with weak anti-risk capabilities. They are not only the capillaries of social and people’s livelihood services, but also one of the forces that promote consumption and stabilize employment. Helping these small, medium and micro enterprises to tide over the difficulties is one of the problems that need to be solved at the moment. I firmly believe that with real labor to create value, the big tree of China‘s economy will be deeply rooted and full of vitality.”

“In the past three years, the epidemic has had an impact that cannot be ignored on the global economy and society. While coordinating the prevention and control of the epidemic and economic and social development, China has continued to adhere to the high-level opening-up that promotes the mutual promotion of the two cycles and promotes deep-level reforms. The recent central economic work conference and the Politburo meeting set the tone for key tasks such as ‘stabilizing growth, expanding domestic demand, and greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital’, which has injected great confidence into foreign companies like us in China.” Nestlé Group Zhang Xiqiang, Executive Vice President, Chairman and Chief Administrative Officer of Nestlé Greater China, told reporters, “Greater China is the second largest market for Nestlé in the world. From 2022, China will be upgraded to one of the five largest regions of Nestlé in the world, which highlights the importance of the Chinese market. The importance to Nestle and Nestle’s determination to develop in the Chinese market for a long time.”

“In the past three years, the average annual growth rate of my country’s economy has been significantly higher than the world average. At present, with the continuous recovery of the vitality of the real economy, cultural industry and many industries related to the national economy and people’s livelihood, the overall economy will achieve more significant development achievements “Perfect World CEO Xiao Hong said, “The Central Economic Work Conference has made a series of deployments for the economic work in 2023, proposing ‘to encourage and support the private economy and the development and growth of private enterprises from the perspective of policy and public opinion’. The development deployment has undoubtedly pointed out the direction for economic development and encouraged many private enterprises.”

On December 28, 2022, in Shanghai, the first batch of delivery boys “Yangkang” returned to work, and some stations realized “Nissing”.

“In the past few years, China has used precise epidemic prevention measures to delay the spread of the epidemic, and has always put people’s life safety and health first. On the other hand, China has actively promoted the development of international trade with the style of a big country, and made every effort to protect the global supply chain and industry. The stability of the chain has injected strong growth momentum into the world economy.” Huang Yongmin, President of Amorepacific China, said, “In 2023, we expect and firmly believe that the Chinese economy will continue to radiate new vitality in the process of making progress while maintaining stability, and provide enterprises with more stable The economic environment and broader development space. We believe that China‘s economy will usher in new development opportunities in 2023.”

“The Central Economic Work Conference has released a very positive signal from the policy level. In the next few years, private enterprises will surely usher in a new round of development opportunities. I believe that the Chinese economy has strong resilience and self-driving force, and we can withstand it. Internal and external pressure can achieve steady growth. I also believe that in the future, my country will achieve breakthroughs in key areas such as new energy and form a group of industrial chain clusters with global competitiveness.” Zhao Ruihai, chairman of Qumei Home Furnishing Group, also said.

“In the past three years, in the face of the raging global epidemic, China has effectively responded to the impact of five waves of the global epidemic, maintained an average annual economic growth rate of about 4.5%, and minimized the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. This is extremely commendable. .” Akihiro Shenishi, Chairman and President of Epson (China) Co., Ltd. said, “Since the outbreak of the epidemic, China has not only become the first major economy in the world to resume growth, but in the current environment of global economic downturn, China’s transportation As far as the world economy is concerned, the opening up of China‘s policies and the stability and prosperity of the economy have injected fresh blood into the world economy and made the world economy more dynamic. As China‘s epidemic prevention and control enters a new stage, we I believe that in 2023, China‘s economic development will surely reach a higher level.”

On December 24, 2022, citizens shop and relax at Jianghan Road Pedestrian Street in Wuhan. Recently, the popularity of various business districts and pedestrian streets in Wuhan has rebounded significantly. (Source: Oriental IC)

At present, all localities are actively seizing the time to promote the recovery of economic vitality and lay the foundation for a good start to the economy in 2023. my country’s economy is resilient, has great potential, and is full of vitality. The fundamentals of the long-term economic growth have not changed. Confidence is gold. I believe that with the introduction and implementation of more new policies and new measures, China‘s economic operation is expected to recover in general, and the foundation for economic recovery and development will be strengthened. High-quality development and new achievements will pave the way for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country. A good start.