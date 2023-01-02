[The Epoch Times, January 02, 2023](Reported by the Epoch Times San Francisco reporter station) On the evening of December 30, Ms. Sherean Maynard, a dance teacher, watched Shen Yun New Era Art at the San Jose Performing Arts Center (Center for the Performing Arts) After the troupe’s fourth local performance, she said that she got “a huge inspiration”.

She said, “My biggest inspiration is that you can see the dedication behind many dancers. As a group, you can feel their efforts, and I would be happy to be able to bring (inspirational feelings) to everyone.”

That night, 11 members of Maynard’s family came from afar. She said, “We drove two big cars and drove for several hours to see the performance. It was worth it, it was worth it!”

Maynard is a dance teacher and the owner of a company. Out of her love for dance, she mobilized her whole family to watch Shen Yun performances together.

“I asked my family, can I buy this (Shen Yun ticket) as a Christmas gift? Then, my husband said he liked it, and my family liked it, so I bought tickets for our family and parents.” Maynard said, “I like to motivate children to learn And love dance, different forms of dance, but I’ve never (seen) a show like this, it’s incredible!”

Watching the Chinese classical dance performed by Shen Yun performers for the first time, Maynard felt “very inspiring and breathtaking”.

She described her mood watching the performance, “When I was watching, not only the technique of the dancers, their precise and consistent movements, but also the spiritual connotation contained in the dance, I can feel this spirit, they are so powerful, It moved me.”

As a dance teacher, she said, “It’s not easy trying to bring a group together and get them in tune, and it’s just amazing to see these dancers perform.”

The art form performed by Shen Yun performers contains profound connotations. Maynard believes that today’s society “needs her very much”, “I think this has been lost, and we even watched it disappear.” An inspiring thing to see in kids and our generation.”

“Because of this, we bought Shen Yun tickets as Christmas presents and brought the whole family here to draw inspiration from it, because it’s a lost art. But it hasn’t been lost yet, because Shen Yun is here, so it’s really amazing.” she said happily.

Maynard is also full of praise for the Shen Yun music, “It’s so beautiful, the performance of the live orchestra is so beautiful. To be honest, I’m a little bit hard to express. You just have to come and watch and feel, being in the scene, it’s a live performance Orchestra, my kids have said to me many times, ‘Mom, they’re really there, you can feel it’.”

“When you watch the dancers perform, it doesn’t seem real to you, it’s just so beautiful, so beautiful,” she said.

Maynard said, “It is definitely worth coming to see Shen Yun. I think our world needs her, and our world needs the enlightenment, kindness and spirit contained in Shen Yun, so please go ahead and come and see it. It is worth it.”

Responsible Editor: Zeng Zhen