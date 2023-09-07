Home » Chinese cars, the news at the IAA 2023 Monaco Motor Show
Chinese cars, the news at the IAA 2023 Monaco Motor Show

Car shows, at least at the European level, will probably be saved by Chinese brands. It was last year with the Paris exhibition, it is this year in Munich. The manufacturers of the Asian power believe in car reviews because they are an opportunity to make themselves known in countries where they are only just emerging. At IAA 2023, in fact, their attendance doubled.

Byd’s premium news

If Atto 3, Han and Dolphin paved the way for the first models of the Chinese giant Byd in the Old Continent, at IAA 2023 it presented itself for the first time in Europe with three battery-powered models. These are the Byd Seal sedan and the SUV version renamed Seat U, while the luxury brand Denza exhibits the impressive electric multispace Denza D9.

MG super sportiva Cyberster

MG anticipates the new 2024 MG3

MG, the historic English house owned by the Chinese of Saic, exhibits the super sports Cyberster at the IAA, but announces its intention to expand the offer in Europe by adding the MG3 utility car to the rest of the range. Initially available only for the English market, the city car is ready to land in dealerships in the countries of the Old Continent in the first quarter of 2024.

Leap motor

More Chinese brands two years later

The new brands are Forthing, Leapmotor and Xpeng. The first belongs to the giant Dionfeng leader in MPVs and minivans. It debuted the U-Tour V9 plug-in hybrid 7-seater. An SUV with a curious name is on display at the Forhing stand: Friday. Finally, Leapmotor’s offer starts with a small electric T03, but also exhibits the C01 sedan and the C10 and C11 SUVs, all battery-powered.

Xpeng

The news of Xpeng and Seres

The Chinese brand showed up in Monaco with a large G9 electric SUV credited with 551 hp of power in the twin-engine version and with interiors that highlight large screens on the dashboard as well as quality finishes. From Seres, on the other hand, we find the Seres 5, the coupé-style electric SUV destined for European markets with the option of a semi-solid state battery.

