Listen to the audio version of the article

To the international audience of the Mondial de l’Auto in Paris, Great Wall Motors presented the novelties of its Ora and Wey brands: the electric Ora Cat, with its rich range of driving assistance and safety and the plug-in hybrid. Wey Coffee 01, capable of covering the record distance of 146 km in electric mode.

Three models Now at the Parisian event

It is now the trendy “Pure Electric Brand” of the Chinese carmaker and caters to a young and urban target group. Three Ora models were brought to the Paris Motor Show: Funky Cat, the 100% electric successor of the car presented last year at the International Motor Show (IAA Mobility) in Munich. Retro, but fresh and futuristic: with a range of 310 km, it is also available in a sports version with Funky Cat Gt (the second model present at the event) which stands out for the presence of special air intakes and a specific steering wheel .

The third model that Gwm Ora brings with it “The Next Ora Cat”: an all-electric four-door coupe with all-wheel drive (standard) that takes a mix of sporty technology, elegant design and a high level of comfort. The style is emphasized by the standard 19-inch wheels. The performances are interesting: a maximum torque of 680 Nm, accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.3 seconds.

Wey Coffee 01: the hybrid flagship

The Coffee 01 premium plug-in hybrid is the flagship of the Chinese brand and meets the highest standards. The purely electric range is up to 146 kilometers (Wltp homologation cycle). Thanks to its 2-liter turbo combustion engine, the total range exceeds 800 km, allowing for worry-free mobility. Coffee 01 accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in just five seconds and continues up to a top speed of 235 km / h.

To get an idea, the manufacturer stated that in Germany (the first European landing market for the Chinese giant), the entry version Coffee 01 starts at around 56 thousand euros. This means that all comfort, safety or performance requirements are standard in this car which is dubbed “Smart Premium”.