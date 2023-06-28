Chip: Biden administration evaluates new restrictions for China

The US Commerce Department may ban shipments of chips from Nvidia and other manufacturers to customers in China starting next month, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Nvidia, which makes graphics chips for OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Alphabet’s Bard chatbots, has responded to government scrutiny by creating a version of its AI chips for the Chinese market called the A800, initially below performance thresholds outlined by the Department of Health. Trade.

That chip replaced the A100, which is widely used in data centers to perform calculations for AI. The new restrictions being contemplated by the department would also prohibit the sale of A800 chips without a license, the newspaper reported.

Other countries are joining the US in banning some semiconductor technologies from China. The Dutch government is planning to issue new export controls that will limit shipments of three ASML Holding machine models to Beijing as early as this week. Japan has also joined the United States and the Netherlands in limiting shipments of some products to China.

