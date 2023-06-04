Home » Chips withdrawn from supermarkets, “chemical risk”. Here’s what they are
Business

Chips withdrawn from supermarkets, “chemical risk”. Here’s what they are

by admin
Chips withdrawn from supermarkets, “chemical risk”. Here’s what they are

Lots of Vipa Chips withdrawn from supermarkets. Here are which ones

“Chemical risk”. The Ministry of Health has published on its website a notice regarding the withdrawal from the market of a batch of “sweet pepper” potato chips, of the brand Vipa Chipsdue to the presence of a high acrylamide content, a chemical substance that forms naturally in starchy foods during cooking at high temperatures.

The withdrawal for “chemical risk” concerns the 140 gram bags with the lot number SP2/23 and the minimum date of conservation (Tmc) 12/25/2023.

The chips affected by the recall were manufactured by the company Pestova KPS at the Pestovë plant, Vushtrria municipality, Kosovo. The company and the Ministry of Health recommend, as a precaution, not to consume the patatine chips “sweet pepper” flavor of the indicated batch and return them to the point of sale.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Financial Breakfast on January 26: Gold hovers around nine-month highs, market focus shifts to US data provider FX678

You may also like

Real Estate: Correction in Europe

Surrogacy, green light from the Commission: it will...

Maestrani wants to grow and become more sustainable...

What you need to know about this

EU, 22,000 euros per migrant for those who...

U.S. Wage Growth Slows Down

Cash is still popular in Switzerland

Pnrr, “Concomitant control”: from Mirabelli new assist to...

Stadler delivers trains to ÖBB for half a...

Schlein: “Make yourself comfortable, here to stay. Arms...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy