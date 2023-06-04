Chips withdrawn from supermarkets, “chemical risk”. Here’s what they are

Lots of Vipa Chips withdrawn from supermarkets. Here are which ones

“Chemical risk”. The Ministry of Health has published on its website a notice regarding the withdrawal from the market of a batch of “sweet pepper” potato chips, of the brand Vipa Chipsdue to the presence of a high acrylamide content, a chemical substance that forms naturally in starchy foods during cooking at high temperatures.

The withdrawal for “chemical risk” concerns the 140 gram bags with the lot number SP2/23 and the minimum date of conservation (Tmc) 12/25/2023.

The chips affected by the recall were manufactured by the company Pestova KPS at the Pestovë plant, Vushtrria municipality, Kosovo. The company and the Ministry of Health recommend, as a precaution, not to consume the patatine chips “sweet pepper” flavor of the indicated batch and return them to the point of sale.

