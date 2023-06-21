Chongqing City and Geely Holding Group signed a strategic framework agreement Yuan Jiajun and Hu Henghua met with Li Shufu and his party and witnessed the signing–Hualong.com

▲On the afternoon of June 21, Yuan Jiajun, secretary of the municipal party committee, met with Li Shufu, chairman of Geely Holding Group, and his party.Photo by reporter Su Si/Visual Chongqing

Chongqing Municipality and Geely Holding Group signed a strategic framework agreement

Yuan Jiajun and Hu Henghua met with Li Shufu and his party and witnessed the signing

On the afternoon of June 21, the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government signed a strategic framework agreement with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd. Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, met with Li Shufu, Chairman of Geely Holding Group, and witnessed the signing.

▲On the afternoon of June 21, the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government signed a strategic framework agreement with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd.Photo by reporter Su Si/Visual Chongqing

Geely Holding Group CEO Li Donghui, senior vice presidents Yu Xueliang and Wei Mei, city leaders Chen Mingbo, Luo Lin and Jiang Duntao attended.

On behalf of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, Yuan Jiajun and Hu Henghua welcomed Li Shufu and his party to Chongqing to promote strategic cooperation, and thanked Geely Holding Group for its strong support for Chongqing’s development. Yuan Jiajun said that Chongqing has outstanding geographical advantages, an important strategic position, and huge room for future development. At present, we are fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, promoting the implementation of national strategies such as the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle and the construction of the new land-sea corridor in the west, and accelerating the construction of a modernized new Chongqing. Chongqing’s automobile industry has a solid foundation. We actively follow the wave of development of intelligent and connected new energy vehicles, seize the commanding heights of industrial development, accelerate the creation of trillion-level industrial clusters, and inject strong impetus into Chongqing’s position in the national economic map. Geely Holding Group is an important leading enterprise in my country’s auto industry with strong competitiveness. We hope to seize the opportunity of building a modernized new Chongqing, deeply cultivate Chongqing, work hard, integrate resource elements, expand development space, increase investment in Chongqing and promote key projects, work together to cultivate a good industrial ecology, and help enhance the core competition of Chongqing’s automobile industry cluster force. We are full of confidence in the cooperation between the two parties, and will create a good environment for the development of enterprises in Chongqing, so that the government will be active, the market will be effective, and enterprises will benefit.

Li Shufu thanked Chongqing for its concern and support for the development of Geely Holding Group in Chongqing, and introduced the development of the enterprise and the promotion of projects in Chongqing. He said that Chongqing is a national strategic and economic highland. Geely Holding Group attaches great importance to the cooperation with Chongqing, and this signing has laid a solid foundation for further deepening the cooperation with Chongqing. Enterprises regard Chongqing as a new starting point for take-off, seize the opportunity of Chongqing’s development, redouble their efforts to implement the agreement, and make new contributions to the construction of a modernized new Chongqing.

According to the agreement, Chongqing Municipality and Geely Holding Group will focus on building a world-class intelligent networked new energy vehicle industry cluster, in the fields of new energy ecological construction, new energy vehicle manufacturing, financial technology, industrial Internet digital platform, and automotive aftermarket business ecosystem. Further deepen strategic cooperation and achieve win-win development.

The heads of Geely Holding Group, relevant municipal departments and units participated.

