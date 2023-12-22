Christmas business – mountain railways are optimistic about important holidays – News

Important days are coming up for the mountain areas: Christmas business. A year ago things weren’t looking too rosy in this regard, this time the prospects are better. The relatively early snow has helped the mountain railways get off to a lively start to the winter season.

Fog soup below, sun above: the weather drove thousands onto the ski slopes at the weekend. There were almost 9,000 people at Flumserberg on Sunday.

Things looked different a year ago: little precipitation, a warm second half of December and record-high temperatures at the beginning of the current year caused problems for the Swiss ski areas, especially the low-lying ones.

Now there is one meter of snow on the Flumserberg, which is 2200 meters above sea level. This makes us optimistic about the approaching holidays. There is more than enough snow for the important Christmas business, says Katja Wildhaber-Rupf, member of the management team at Bergbahnen Flumserberg.

An emotional roller coaster ride

“The start of the season was a success,” is also what Cable Cars Switzerland says. The situation has eased everywhere compared to last winter, said Berno Stoffel, director of the industry association.

Christmas is secured.

There is enough snow, especially at higher altitudes, explains Stoffel. “Christmas is assured.” In addition, the electricity situation is no longer uncertain and, according to Stoffel, the need for staff is not a problem for the mountain railways. “We can always rely on long-term seasonal employees.”

Legend: The ski season also opened in Ticino: in the picture in the Airolo Pescium ski area. (December 16, 2023) KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/Francesca Agosta

The prospects for the holidays are also good. “If the weather conditions stay like this, the challenges will no longer be as great,” says Wildhaber-Rupf. Then all they have to do is “do a good job” so that all guests travel home happy and satisfied.

But Wildhaber-Rupf knows that the tide can turn quickly – if, as so often happens, a hairdryer suddenly appears. “It’s always an emotional roller coaster ride.” When the weather is “great”, you are very happy. If the weather isn’t so good, you suffer too.

