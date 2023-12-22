Home » Real lead the table after a last-minute win – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Real Madrid was able to use Girona’s template and took the lead from the surprise team with equal points in the 18th round of the Spanish championship. First Girona couldn’t get past a 1-1 draw at Betis Sevilla on Thursday, then Lucas Vasquez gave Real a 1-0 win at Deportivo Alaves in stoppage time.

Reuters/Vincent West

In the first game after ÖFB star David Alaba tore his cruciate ligament, the guests had to make do without their captain Nacho from the 54th minute onwards due to a red card. The decision was made just as late in Seville. Artem Dowbyk had given Girona the lead with a penalty, and shortly before the end Betis center defender German Pezzella made it 1-1 (88th).

