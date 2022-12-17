Listen to the audio version of the article

The cost of the menu increases by 13.2% on Christmas Eve and by 9.6% on New Year’s Eve. This is indicated by the survey by the national Federconsumatori Observatory according to which, moreover, around 16% of citizens intend to spend a few days of vacation away from their city of residence, preferring, however, mainly national destinations or hospitality with friends and relatives.

40 euros per person for the eve

In any case, most Italians will have dinner on Christmas Eve at their own home or at that of relatives and friends, around 32.6% will book at least one between Christmas lunch and New Year’s Eve away from home, at a restaurant or a venue. As regards the average expenditure for the classic dinner menu on 24 December, it will be 40.42 euros per person, with an increase of 13.2% compared to last year, while for the low cost menu the figure will stand at 21 80 euros per person, with an increase of 21.7% compared to 2021.

As for the New Year’s Eve dinner, the classic menu will cost 49.60 euros per person (+9.6% compared to 2021). The cheapest option, on the other hand, will imply a cost 40% lower than the classic menu: 29.88 euros per person (+6.7% compared to 2021). The most significant increases concern fish and dried fruit.

Charges on flights

Those who decide to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays away from home will face very strong increases in prices and rates that affect the entire travel sector. This was stated by Assoutenti, who sounded the alarm in view of the upcoming holidays. Those who decide to move around Italy by car will have to take into account a higher cost of diesel fuel equal to 7.5 euros per full tank, due to the increases in diesel prices, the price of which at the pump is now 9.5% higher than at Christmas time last year. The situation is reversed for petrol, which costs an average of 2.9% less than a year ago.

The real sting is registered for those who will travel by plane: the fares of domestic flights have increased on an annual basis by 80.4%, those of European flights by 94.1%, tickets for international flights have more than doubled, rising by +101.6%.