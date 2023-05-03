Ferrari, electricity comes from Fiorano panels: agreement with Enel X for a new renewable energy community

TORINO – Electricity comes from the Fiorano circuit. Ferrari and Enel X have signed an agreement for the construction of a photovoltaic system to serve a new Renewable Energy Community, the first industrial type ever built in Italy by a company for the benefit of the Municipalities of the area, in particular Fiorano Modenese and Maranello. The project involves the installation of a photovoltaic system of about 1 MWp by December 2023, on a currently unused 10,000 square meter plot of land owned by Casa del Cavallino and adjacent to the Fiorano track circuit.

It is an open community: any public or private entity of Fiorano and Maranello may be part of the network promoted by Ferrari. Citizens, institutions, commercial activities and factories will be able to use the energy generated by the new plant and will also be able to produce renewable energy. It will be enough to install and connect other photovoltaic systems, maximizing the benefits for the community and the territory, both in terms of production, green, and the cost of the energy that will be consumed or introduced into the circuit

“Sustainability is a priority for us. We want to reach the goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, of course, but we don’t hide our ambition to inspire wider change”, he says Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. “The Ferrari Energy Community is concrete evidence of the possible synergy between an industry and the community in which it operates and a model that can bring important benefits to the Italian energy system. Thanks to its scalability and replicability, it can accelerate the decarbonisation process, reducing the cost of energy for citizens and businesses at the same time”. The Community is only the latest project in chronological order from Ferrari on the sustainability front. A 1 MW Fuel Cell system and a 450 Kwp photovoltaic system are installed in Maranello, to which panels will be added for a further 2 MW in 2023. All this has led to a 5% reduction in energy consumption for each car produced.

The Fiorano and Maranello grid will be powered by Enel X’s renewable energy production solutions with the use of single-axis trackers and very high-performance double-sided photovoltaic panels, it will have a significant environmental and socio-economic impact. From an environmental point of view, the sharing of renewable energy at zero kilometer reduces CO2 emissions and avoids wasting energy in the distribution phase. The new Fiorano plant will generate an average annual production of approximately 1,500 MWh for 20 years, avoiding approximately 450 tons of CO2 emissions per year. Economically and socially, the energy community will enable its members to make tangible savings on their energy bills.