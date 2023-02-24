Home Business Cicchitto, bomb in Piazza Pulita: “Silvio can’t stand Meloni”. Here because
Cicchitto, bomb in Piazza Pulita: “Silvio can’t stand Meloni”. Here because

Fabrizio Cicchittohistoric former deputy of Come on Italyinterviewed by A clean sweep comment wholeheartedly Berlusconi’s words about the Ukrainian president Zelensky. An exit defined by Cicchitto as “a mistake”, which risked finding us “outside the West”. Behind the words of Knight according to the former deputy, there are political reasons: “Silvio, you know, he can’t stand Meloni premier, with that joke he tried to get a few votes, however creating not only a problem for himself but for Come on Italy whole”. As for the “post”, “I think there was a task force morale who advised Silvio to take a step back”. After all, “la foreign line of Forza Italia the so-called Tajani, with the forced consent of Berlusconi”, he concludes Cicchitto.

