Divoc, the winners of the competition dedicated to the unvaccinated for Covid created by Emanuele Franz

From inmates to prize winners. They took place on July 29, 2023 at Udine the awards of the second edition of Divoc contestthe one and only prize exclusively dedicated to those not vaccinated against Covid-19 devised by Friulian philosopher Emanuele Franz and promoted by the publishing house Audax Publishing.

Divoc, Rita Remagnino wins with “The suicide of Europe”

Over one hundred subscribers from all over Italy, wins the first place the writer from Crema Rita Remagnino with the work “The Suicide of Europe” on the European crisis.

The runner up is Joseph Barnato with the work “Nonsense and irreverence”. The third classified is Mariangela Ceci with the work “Faces of the New Era”. Many works reported.

Two hundred people present at the awards ceremony. Many interventions by those present with their testimony. Where all institutions have deprived freedoms, the Divoc award has restored dignity.

The huge turnout of the public it has shown that citizens do not want to forget the deprivation of freedoms suffered in these years of healthcare management and react to the crisis not with fear but with a strong sense of belonging, ritual and community, aware that new coercive measures are always possible. Greetings from the president of the jury Angelo Tonelli and intervention by Ugo Rossi.

Applause for the mosaicista internationally renowned Giulio Menossi while delivering the work up for grabs to winner Rita Remagnino.

Emanuele Franz and the Audax publishing house, the literary prize “To Mother Russia”

Many important ethical issues and topics emerged from the meeting, like thescaremongering of the climatethe growing front ofhyper-digitization he was born in transhumanism and, last but not least, the new witch hunt for Russian culturefor which, always from an idea of Emanuele Franz and with the Audax publishing houseit was decided to hold a Literary Award “To Mother Russia” against any discrimination.

The suicide of Europe

