WINDTRE, one of the main telecommunications operators in Italy, has announced the availability of new connectivity vouchers for businesses.

Thanks to the reallocation of the funds foreseen in the Connectivity Voucher project, WINDTRE has decided to reopen the marketability of the €2000 Connectivity Voucher offer for the Sales Points of the Regions Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Marche, Piedmont, Tuscany, Umbria e Veneto.

These vouchers will allow businesses to access high-quality connectivity services at an affordable price, giving them the opportunity to improve their network infrastructure and successfully compete in the market.

This is an important opportunity for companies operating in these regions, which can now access a fast and reliable internet connection to be able to carry out their activities more efficiently.

The WINDTRE Sales Points will be available to interested companies to provide further information on the Connectivity Voucher offer and to help in choosing the most suitable connectivity solution for the needs of each company.

Interested companies are advised to contact the nearest WINDTRE Sales Point for further information on available vouchers and on the connectivity services offered.