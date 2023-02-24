news-txt”>

World number 2 Carlos Alcaraz beat Fabio Fognini (6-7 5/7, 6-2, 6-4) to qualify for the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 in Rio, where he is aiming for his second consecutive title. The 19-year-old Spaniard, seeded number 1, was surprised in the first set lost in the tie-break, but recovered by overcoming his opponent (n.86 in the ranking) in 2h47′ of play on Guga Kuerten’s clay courts . Alcaraz will meet the Serbian Dusan Lajovic (n. 80) who defeated his compatriot Laslo Djere (n. 57) for a place in the semifinals.

“It’s a challenge to face a player like Fabio, a great player, very talented. You never know what to expect and that’s complicated,” Alcaraz praised his opponent. And emotionally Fognini, 35, delighted the large crowd with classy plays, despite the defeat.

Alcaraz is aiming for a second consecutive title in Rio in 2023 after winning the ATP 250 Buenos Aires last week. It was his first tournament after the injury which sidelined him for more than three months.