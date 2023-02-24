© Reuters. Positive bags on macroeconomic data



One year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, geopolitical tensions continue to keep markets apprehensive. Meanwhile, the stock markets are trying to close the week on a positive note by looking at macro data and the Chinese peace plan

Last session in green for the European price lists. The index of Milano it gains 0.3% together with London and Paris. Further behind Frankfurt, which opens up 0.1%. Stm (EPA:) stands out in Piazza Affari (+1.8%) supported by the prospects for the growth of artificial intelligence. Stellantis (BIT:) and Pirelli (BIT:) also rose.

ONE YEAR SINCE THE RUSSIAN INVASION

One year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the markets are still following geopolitical trends with concern. There Chinese presented a 12-point peace plan, a document which contains, among other things, opposition to attacks against nuclear power plants, rejection of the threat of nuclear weapons and the request to respect the safety of civilians. After 12 months the end of the conflict still seems to be far away and the distance between Russia and Western countries, which have supported the Ukrainian resistance from the very beginning, it is even more evident…

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge