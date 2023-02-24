For the so-called “data brokers”, who resell data on the market, the pandemic has represented a great opportunity: the boom in telemedicine and health-related apps has in fact generated an enormous amount of very valuable information. And sensitive, especially when it comes to mental health. Yet in the United States it seems that their protection is far from accurate: pretending to be interested in buying, the researcher Joanne Kim of Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy has discovered that it is very easy to obtain information of this type, without the seller verifying who the buyer is or the purposes for which he is looking for it, settling for a response orally or by e-mail to…