Home Business Alzheimer, the mysterious case of the Chinese who fell ill at the age of 17
Business

Alzheimer, the mysterious case of the Chinese who fell ill at the age of 17

by admin
Alzheimer, the mysterious case of the Chinese who fell ill at the age of 17

Alzheimer, the mysterious case of the young Chinese who fell ill at the age of 17

Of course, the 17-year-old Chinese would have gladly done without being the youngest man in the world to have Alzheimer’s. But reality, unfortunately, has reserved this heavy fate for him. The Chinese boy was 17 years old, with no other health problems, when he was diagnosed with the terrible disease. At school he couldn’t concentrate and at 18 he didn’t even remember doing his homework or eating. A progressive and rapid cerebral deterioration forced him to abandon his studies in the last year of high school. In Beijing, researchers from the local university had to confirm, to their great surprise, that the boy was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. A pathology known to have old age as a risk factor.

Alzheimer, over half a million patients in Italy

Alzheimer’s dementia, according to the most recent data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, today affects 5% of people over the age of 60 and around 500,000 suffer from it in Italy. Many Italian neurologists confirm that they have seen cases of Alzheimer’s in young people, over the age of 35, but never anyone under the age of twenty. In patients, two proteins beta-amyloid and tau accumulate in the brain. The first is found outside the brain cells while the second is inside the axons, the projections of the neurons. But the Chinese researchers did not find them in the brain of the young man who, instead, showed abnormal levels of the protein p-tau181 in the spinal fluid. Another aspect, for the moment mysterious, is that cases of Alzheimer’s disease in people under 30 were due to hereditary causes and three precise proteins had always been found: the amyloid precursor protein, presenilin 1 and presenilin 2. A child of a sufferer could have a 50% chance of developing the disease. The newest approved drug, lecanemab, manages to target these beta-amyloid plaques in the brain.

See also  2022 BRICS New Industrial Revolution Partnership Forum opens in Xiamen - Xinhua English.news.cn

Alzheimer’s, no hereditary cause in young cinema

The second mystery of the pathology in the young Chinese is that there is no genetic origin resulting from the family. No one had ever suffered from Alzheimer’s. For the moment the case is, for the scientific community, an absolute mystery. What is found instead, even if in limited percentages, is an increasing trend of cases of young patients. And this is also quite inexplicable.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

EU-Tanzania Business Forum: restart the investments of the...

From 144,900, Changan UNI-V smart electric iDD is...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 24th. Positive Europe, German...

Shock poll: what a blow for Prime Minister...

Resolution 19 of 02/20/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

“Green houses? We need 1,000 billion. Drought, we...

Stock index futures were mixed, IM main contract...

Borsa Milano shares buy today 24 February 2023....

Cicchitto, bomb in Piazza Pulita: “Silvio can’t stand...

5 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Buying a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy