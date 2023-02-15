The increase was announced, now it goes into effect. From tomorrow cigarettes will be more expensive. 20 cents extra per pack.

The announcement on the website of the Italian Federation of Tobacconists: «We inform you that the products listed in the price list, already published on the website of the Customs and Monopolies Agency, will undergo a tariff change which will come into force from 15 February 2023. It should be noted that , on today’s date, limited to the brands subject to the tariff change, the Cash & Carry sale and the supplementary (extraordinary and urgent) withdrawals for which a request has been made on the same day of today are prohibited”

What will increase

As required by paragraph 122 of article 1 of the law of 29 December 2022, the fixed amount per unit of product will increase. Which, it is expected, will increase again in 2024 and 2025. Not only for cigarettes but also for tobacco, pipe cuttings, cigars and cigarillos and products for inhalation without combustion. Electronic cigarettes.

Times

The increases will not be immediate for all brands. “About a third of the price list, followed by the others, will be decided by the companies,” explained Mario Antonelli, president of the Federation of Tobacconists. “In what times? We do not know. I imagine that in the space of a few weeks everyone will align themselves on the increase in excise duties».