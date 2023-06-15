Cinecittà World aims to grow with the history of Rome

The call of Ancient Rome in the nights of Cinecittà World

With the taberna where you can dine, the camp under the stars and the gladiator show. The capital thus relives its glorious history in a new stage in the growth and development of the amusement park on the outskirts of Rome. Friday 16 June Roma World in fact, celebrate the arrival of summer with the lighting of the Magic Wood, a path of lights and luminous installations, which inaugurates the summer season in which the opening of the Theme Park dedicated to ancient Rome extends throughout the night and into the morning.

A history of two thousand years

Objective: to offer adults and children an ancient Roman evening immersed in nature. With history, magic and nature merging in a journey through time, 2000 years back. At sunset, through a suggestive path that lights up as you pass and film-like settings, guests can venture into the woods among plays of lights, butterflies, trees that come to life and interactive installations. And even dinners in the Taberna of the ancient Romans with drinks and foods of the time. Not only that: you can also sleep under the stars in theCamp of the Legionaries between fortification towers. With a dive into history through the artisan market made up of objects, costumes and techniques from 2000 years ago.

“All this complements the activities for the whole family offered by Roma World throughout the day and which include the gladiator show, lo birds of prey showthe animal farm, archery, the play area for children, the botanical paths … experiences that stimulate curiosity and the desire to discover visitors of all ages” explain the company which is 90% controlled by the shareholders Abete, De Laurentiis, Della Valle and 10% by the managing director Stephen Cigarini.

Full immersion in the history of Rome

Until the end of September thePark hours are 11am – 9am of the next morning. For those who want to immerse themselves in 360° history, the complete experience included in the Legionnaire Pack provides, in addition to the day at the park: il overnight in tents typical of the time from 2 to 4 seats, the dinner at the Taberna, enriched by the enthralling fire showand a rich one breakfast with healthy food and natural products. “Roma World also opens at night – he explained Cigars – offering unique evenings to our guests: between the fire show, the suggestions of the Magic Wood and the themed dinners in the ancient Taberna”.

Conquer Italian and foreign tourists

With this move, Cinecittà World aims to expand. It is currently the fastest growing theme park in Italy: +400% in 5 years. Con over half a million visitors and a turnover of over 15 million euros in 2022 has become the first amusement park in Rome e fourth Park in Italy.

Il development plan of Cinecittà World expects to pass from one to three parks: Cinecittà WorldRome’s cinema and TV amusement park; Roma Worldthe Ancient Rome theme park where you can experience a day as an ancient Roman (June 1, 2024 development of Phase 1 with the show Roma On Fire) and Aqua World, the water park of Cinecittà World which will become a separate park covering 25m2. All with a total investment of 115 million euros. Objective? One million visitors at the end of the third phase (2030)which provides for the end of the works to create 4 thematic areas dedicated to some provinces that made up the Empire.