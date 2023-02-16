16/02/2023 – Due latest generation equipmentmade available to professionals of theVaio hospital thanks to the umpteenth gesture of generosity of Rotary Club of Salsomaggiore Terme. It’s about a wireless ultrasound probe and of a surgical aspiratorfor a total value of almost five thousand euros.

At the Vaio hospital, Antonio Balestrino, Director of the Ausl Parma Hospital and Andrea Deolmi Director of the Ausl District of Fidenza, wanted to thank the association during the public event on February 16th. “On behalf of the Company Management – said the two directors – We sincerely thank the Rotary Club of Salsomaggiore for this umpteenth gesture of sensitivity towards the Vaio hospital. The closeness and attention of this association, combined with the desire to team up with our professionals, undoubtedly constitute an added value for our structure and for the whole territory.”

“My gratitude goes to the Rotary Club of Salsomaggiore – he added Alessandro GattaraPresident of the Fidenza District Committee – On behalf of the district administrators, I want to express my deepest gratitude for these important donations, which are a tangible sign of a cohesive and supportive community”.

“To be of service to the community – he underlined Sergio LusardiPresident Rotary Club Salsomaggiore Terme – is one of the prerogatives of our Club. For this reason we are always very happy to contribute to the growth of the Vaio hospital, and we are counting on being able to do so again on other occasions.”

The ultrasound probe, donated toOperational Unit of Internal Medicine, it is a tool for high resolution, which will allow for a better investigation of the internal abdominal organs he was born in vascular heritage of the patient. This diagnostic tool, complete with tablet e software of use, thanks to small size e manageable ed all’absence of cables will be used for so-called investigations bed sideMeaning what directly at the patient’s bed. Not only that: the ultrasound probe will help doctors and nurses to carry out some invasive maneuvers, such as the placement of vascular accessesmore easily and with higher safety standards.

All’Operational Rehabilitation Unit of the fidentina structure was donated a surgical aspiratorin use atOutpatient dysphagia. Also in this case it is a piece of equipment with cutting-edge performance but small dimensions, which will allow specialists to be able to intervene in a timely and effective manner are patients with swallowing problemskeeping the larynx and trachea clear.