CINNO Research: Some panel prices may stabilize in the third quarter | LTPS_Sina Finance_Sina.com

According to CINNO Research, driven by the “6.18” mid-year promotion season, the strong momentum of panel demand continued throughout the second quarter, especially for LTPS and flexible AMOLED panels, while the strong demand for a-Si panels has weakened compared with the previous one , The price of a-Si/LTPS/AMOLED panels will continue to decline in June. It is expected that the price of LTPS panels will stop falling in Q3, and the price of flexible AMOLED panels will also stabilize in Q3.

a-Si aspect: Entering June, although the demand for a-Si panels is still at a high level, compared with the previous two months, the heat has subsided. Production lines continue to operate at a high level, while the utilization rate of production lines mainly in the white label market has declined.

LTPS: As LTPS production capacity continues to shift to IT/vehicle and other applications, the production capacity of LTPS mobile phone projects continues to decrease, coupled with the withdrawal of the main manufacturer Japan Display (JDI), and some main production lines began to experience partial shortage of production capacity after continuous full production , This situation may continue until Q3. It is expected that the price of LTPS panels may stop falling in Q3. If the tight supply and demand situation continues to fail to improve, it is not ruled out that leading manufacturers will take the lead in raising prices under the pressure of turning losses.

AMOLED: The supply and demand structure of rigid AMOLED panels is still loose, and the price drop has expanded; in the case of continuous boom in demand, the production capacity of flexible AMOLED modules in China has reached the bottleneck, resulting in the shortage of supply in the main flexible production lines in China and the inability to meet the delivery demand. This situation may continue until Q3, and the price of flexible AMOLED panels will also stabilize in Q3.

CINNO Research predicts that the price of mobile phone panels will still show a downward trend in the short term. In June 2023, the price of a-Si/LTPS panels will drop by US$0.4/0.5 per month, and the price of LTPS panels may stop falling in Q3; rigid AMOLED panels The price will drop by US$1; the price of flexible AMOLED panels will drop by US$1.5, and the price may stabilize in Q3.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, get 60 days experience right of investment advisory service, and one-on-one guidance service!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

