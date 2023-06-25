Hakimi agent: “If Real Madrid want Achraf, we’ll listen”

TransferAchraf Hakimi would like to return to Real Madrid sooner or later. Is that going to happen in the foreseeable future? On the one hand, his advisor refers to the current contract with Paris Saint-Germain, but is equally willing to talk.

“In a part of his heart is Real Madrid”

MADRID. There are things in football that are more or less predictable. This includes, for example Achrafi Hakimi and his far from unlikely return to Real Madrid sooner or later. The Moroccan full-back recently said he absolutely wants to play again for Los Blancos, whose shirt he wore from 2006 to 2018. Due to his high quality, the club will certainly be interested in working together again – especially since 31-year-old Daniel Carvajal will soon need a successor at right-back.

Only recently did the message circulate that he would like to switch from Paris Saint-Germain to the Merengues with immediate effect – preferably together with his best friend in France: Kylian Mbappé. What is it?

Advisor Alejandro Camaño commented on this in an interview with the Spanish sports newspaper AS. “Achraf hasn’t been at Real Madrid for five years, but for the homegrown players, Real Madrid is always their home. In a part of his heart is Real Madrid. But today we must be in love with the project that pays him: that of PSG. Logically, if Madrid want Achraf, we’ll listen. If you ask him, you will see that he is a Real Madrid fan.”according to the agent.

“Our project is now that of PSG”

“But”Unterstrich Camano, “our project is now that of PSG, who put a lot of effort into him. If PSG or both sides want to change the situation in the future, then we will sit down and work on it. But today it would be bad to think about Real Madrid. The great players always see Madrid as a target, but we want to be loyal to those who worked hard to get him.”.

The 24-year-old has been in the PSG squad since 2021 after two years on loan at Borussia Dortmund and a season as a professional at Inter Milan. After another knockout in the Champions League round of 16, the Ligue 1 club is again faced with an uncertain future. The situation also concerns Hakimi and his advisors.

Real Madrid soon? Uncertain PSG situation concerns Hakimi

“Achraf wants to be happy with a sporting project that is the future. He is 24 years old and has gone to PSG very hopeful. There were other clubs that were interested in him and we chose PSG. The project was to reach the most important rounds of the Champions League, which was not achieved and destabilized the project. We believe it will be restored and then we’ll see what the future of Achraf looks like. He’s got three years left on his contract and we want him to stay relaxed. The club has no coach at the moment. It’s not the climate to keep calm. If PSG has a coach again and communicates what the project is, then we’ll see.”said Camaño, whose client has been accused of rape since early March: “The case is with the judiciary. We believe 150 percent in the dignity and goodness of a healthy boy who doesn’t have to do anything outside his or her limits. We believe he will be found not guilty.”

