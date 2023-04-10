Listen to the audio version of the article

From nothing to too much, there seems to be no peace for some holiday destinations in our country, overwhelmed – after the abstinence of the Covid years – by almost unsustainable flows of tourists from all over the world. The alarm, in this long Easter weekend, comes from the Cinque Terre, in Liguria, where the mayors of the villages literally besieged by visitors are asking for a special law to control tourist flows.

The current rhythms, in fact the mayors denounce, risk collapsing not only the Cinque Terre, but the entire coastal strip of Liguria, beautiful but also fragile. Critical situations have been registered in these days in Manarola, Vernazza and Monterosso, with a near tragedy at the Corniglia station.

In particular, as reported by the Ansa agency, the situation is difficult to manage on the railway platforms of Manarola, in the tunnel and at the marinas, according to what was stated by Fabrizia Pecunia, mayor of Riomaggiore. «We know that these are the most complicated days, but it is no longer possible to postpone the reasoning on the management of flows. Otherwise we will have the years numbered from a tourist point of view», explains the mayor.

As a National Park, Pecunia recalls, a study on mobility has been launched and will be presented shortly, with the aim of finding solutions. “As mayor I will take the issue to the city council, so that all the first citizens are put in a position to manage the situation – adds Pecunia -. A special law is needed for the Cinque Terre, legal instruments are needed in the hands of the mayors to intervene and which do not exist today. I will ask the Government, the Region and the tour operators to take action in this sense. We need proposals for laws, parliamentary questions, measures to distribute the flows”.