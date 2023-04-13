Home Business CITIC Securities: It is expected that the Fed will raise interest rates by 25bps in May, and the probability of stopping interest rate hikes after May is high
Securities Times e company news, CITIC Securities Research Report stated that the US inflation reading in March was more in line with expectations, and the overall CPI growth rate has further declined, but the core inflation growth rate is still strong. Energy items and food items contributed to the slowdown in March inflation growth, but core services items continued to constitute the stickiness of inflation. It is expected that the core commodity inflation will fluctuate around 0% month-on-month in the future, while the core service inflation is expected to show a downward trend year-on-year, but the rate of decline in the growth rate may be relatively limited. Since the core inflation pressure in the United States is still high, and the inflation growth rate of core services has not yet shown obvious signs of slowing down, it is expected that the Fed will raise interest rates by 25bps in May, and the probability of stopping interest rate hikes after May is relatively high.

