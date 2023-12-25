CITIC Securities: It is recommended to view the draft new online game regulations rationally. In the medium to long term, there are still development opportunities for the Chinese game industry

CITIC Securities: New Online Game Regulations Draft Should Be Viewed Rationally

In a recent report by CITIC Securities, it is recommended to view the draft of the new online game regulations in China rationally. The National Press and Publication Administration has released the “Online Game Management Measures (Draft for Comments)” and is seeking public opinion on the proposed regulations. The new provisions in the draft indicate stricter supervision and wider coverage compared to previous regulations, leading to a strong market response.

According to the report, the goal of the draft management measures is to ensure and promote the prosperity and healthy development of the industry. While the regulations may seem stringent, it is recommended to pay attention to their final implementation and view their impact rationally.

On the same day, version numbers of 40 imported games were issued, indicating that the issuance process is still running smoothly. The supervision also emphasizes the encouragement of high-quality original games and games going overseas.

The report highlights that the game industry in China is focused on innovation, with technological advancements such as AI and VR, as well as business model innovations in gameplay and categories. As a result, there are still development opportunities for the Chinese game industry in the medium to long term, especially for companies that prioritize high-quality content and overseas development.

As the industry continues to evolve, it is important for stakeholders to keep a balanced perspective on the new regulations and their potential impact on the gaming industry in China.