Home » CITIC Securities: It is recommended to view the draft new online game regulations rationally. In the medium to long term, there are still development opportunities for the Chinese game industry
Business

CITIC Securities: It is recommended to view the draft new online game regulations rationally. In the medium to long term, there are still development opportunities for the Chinese game industry

by admin
CITIC Securities: It is recommended to view the draft new online game regulations rationally. In the medium to long term, there are still development opportunities for the Chinese game industry

CITIC Securities: New Online Game Regulations Draft Should Be Viewed Rationally

In a recent report by CITIC Securities, it is recommended to view the draft of the new online game regulations in China rationally. The National Press and Publication Administration has released the “Online Game Management Measures (Draft for Comments)” and is seeking public opinion on the proposed regulations. The new provisions in the draft indicate stricter supervision and wider coverage compared to previous regulations, leading to a strong market response.

According to the report, the goal of the draft management measures is to ensure and promote the prosperity and healthy development of the industry. While the regulations may seem stringent, it is recommended to pay attention to their final implementation and view their impact rationally.

On the same day, version numbers of 40 imported games were issued, indicating that the issuance process is still running smoothly. The supervision also emphasizes the encouragement of high-quality original games and games going overseas.

The report highlights that the game industry in China is focused on innovation, with technological advancements such as AI and VR, as well as business model innovations in gameplay and categories. As a result, there are still development opportunities for the Chinese game industry in the medium to long term, especially for companies that prioritize high-quality content and overseas development.

As the industry continues to evolve, it is important for stakeholders to keep a balanced perspective on the new regulations and their potential impact on the gaming industry in China.

You may also like

ATMs, goodbye free withdrawal: 2024, you will pay...

Briefly put to the test: continued (very) high...

MapMetrics: The New Navigation App That Pays You...

MES, Giorgetti comments on no. BTP Valore and...

Supermarket chain Buyide announced the suspension of operations,...

“For many people, the new building is simply...

The Rapid Rise of Artificial Intelligence_ The Potential...

In 2026, Cadillac will expand its EV lineup...

Trivia | Xiaomi clarifies false rumors, China Resources...

SAP board warns: What must under no circumstances...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy