Explosion in Milan, fire extinguished. The driver of the van was injured

by admin
Explosion in the center of Milan, Mayor Sala: “Stay at home with the windows closed”

(Article being updated…). Milano in chaos. A large fire occurred in via Vasari, in the Porta Romana area. The fire involved several cars and at least two apartments, causing a black cloud a few tens of meters high that invaded the sky over the city.

According to the carabinieri, a van containing several oxygen cylinders would have caused the disaster. The driver of the vehicle was injured, but not seriously.

Evacuated the Auxological Hospital and some buildings. A school in the immediate vicinity has also been evacuated, all the children are doing well. According to reports, the fire was extinguished by firefighters.

