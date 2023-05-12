Home » ana Waddington host of the Eurovision Song Contest in a tight dress | Entertainment
World

by admin
Hannah Waddington is a British actress and presenter whom viewers only met in the first semi-final!

Izvor: RTS/Screenshot

Everyone knows the British singer, presenter and member of the jury of Britain’s Got Talent Alicia Dixon, but the presenter who stood next to her at the Eurovision Song Contest Hannah Waddington, viewers could see in numerous television series, theater and films “Les Miserables” and “Hocus Pocus”.

It’s Hannah Waddington, who is known for her sense of humor – she even learned to play air guitar on the first semi-final night, setting social media on fire when she stepped on stage during the second semi-final.

Dressed in a yellow, skin-tight dress that revealed her breasts and legs, Hana looked as if someone had “drawn a dress on her”.

See how she looked:

