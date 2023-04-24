News Udinese – No break, he resumes immediately / The point from Bruseschi

The Juventus team doesn’t even have a minute to enjoy yesterday afternoon’s victory, because we need to start thinking about the next matches

Udinese has finally returned to success and can do nothing but enjoy this victory that has been missing for far too long. dacia arena yesterday she was dressed up and wanted at all costs to cheer for the plays of her champions. The first half of the team managed by Andrea Sottil was really well made and in fact the match was already over after those few minutes of play. Now, however, we must already start think about the next meeting which will be against Marco Barone’s Lecce, a team that is fighting for salvation (like Cremonese), but which will have to be faced at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce.

He won’t be there for the team managed by the Pozzo family not even a day off and already from this afternoon work will start again in view of the match on Friday evening. There’s no time to relax and above all Andrea Sottil wants to give some continuity to a team that has shown great qualities, but hasn’t yet exploited them for the full ninety minutes. Surely the one in Puglia will be a challenge that will speak volumes on the moment of form that the club and especially the players are going through. Eighth place isn’t far away yet and as a result we have to believe in it right up to the end.

The program for this afternoon — It will take place today a relaxing workout for all players who played yesterday afternoon. For the others, however, a normal session with an athletic part and another tactic. There will also be an opportunity to start taking stock of the conditions of the two players who came out battered from yesterday afternoon's challenge. The first is Isaac Success and the second Simone Pafundi. About the match played against Cremonese. Don't lose all the votes assigned to black and white players. Here are the report cards <<

