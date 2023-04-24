Long weekend of April 25, new discounts on fuel

Listen to the audio version of the article

While according to Coldiretti 60% of Italians are on the move for the long weekend of 25 April, the prices of fuel at the pump are falling sharply, despite the rebound in the prices of refined products. Brent down to 80 dollars.

Diesel at 1.75 euros

The national average for do-it-yourself petrol is below 1.88 euro/litre, diesel below 1.75. According to the usual survey by Staffetta Quotidiana, on Saturday Eni reduced the recommended prices of petrol and diesel by one cent per liter and those of LPG by 2 cents/litre. Same move for Q8, while IP and Tamoil reduced petrol prices by two cents/litre and diesel prices by one cent. These are the averages of the prices applied communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and elaborated by the Staffetta, recorded at 8 am yesterday morning on about 18,000 plants: self-service petrol at 1.876 euro/litre (-10 thousandths, companies 1.876 , white pumps 1.875), diesel at 1.743 euro/litre (-17, companies 1.744, white pumps 1.739). Petrol served at 2.011 euro/litre (-11, companies 2.050, white pumps 1.935), diesel at 1.882 euro/litre (-18, companies 1.921, white pumps 1.802). LPG served at 0.769 euro/litre (-4, companies 0.779, white pumps 0.758), methane served at 1.650 euro/kg (-7, companies 1.648, white pumps 1.654), LNG 1.533 euro/kg (-6, companies 1.526 euro /kg, white pumps 1,538 euro/kg). These are the prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 1.939 euro/litre (served 2.198), self-service diesel 1.823 euro/litre (served 2.098), LPG 0.879 euro/litre, methane 1.696 euro/kg, LNG 1.509 euro/kg. Attached are the tables with the prices charged and the changes in the recommended prices.