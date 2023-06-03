Citroen C5 Aircross, the Hybrid 48V makes its debut

Citroën presents a brand new engine on the C5 Aircross: the Hybrid 136.

Based on Hybrid 48V technology, compact and light, it is made up of a 48V battery that recharges during certain phases of driving, a 136 HP PureTech petrol engine specially designed to adapt to this new hybrid system and coupled to a new ë-DCS6 gearbox which includes a 21 kW electric motor.

Simple and fluid to use, this hybrid technology is perfectly suited to the versatility of the C5 Aircross. With emissions of only 129 g of CO 2 /km according to the WLTP combined cycle, this C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 version emits 15% CO 2 less than the equivalent non-electric petrol version. Its price approaches that of the equivalent diesel-engined version, and it emits nearly 12% CO 2 less than the latter. It adds all the benefits of electric power, from driving pleasure to the ability to drive in low emission zones. The Hybrid 136 is therefore a particularly interesting offer for the C5 Aircross, an SUV that stands out from other vehicles in its segment for its unique design and attitude, as well as for the comfort and modularity on board.

The Hybrid 136 completes the electrified offer of the C5 Aircross, which includes the Hybrid Plug-in 180 and the Hybrid Plug-in 225, which already account for 40% of C5 Aircross sales. More generally, it strengthens and accelerates Citroën’s electrification strategy, made up of 10 models, from 100% electric hybrid and plug-in hybrid, from Ami to C5 X, from passenger cars to commercial vehicles, each time with the ‘aim to offer a solution tailored to the needs of customers, with particular attention to their budget.

