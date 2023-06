KASSERINE (TUNISIA) – She squeezes her shoes in her hands, so as not to wear them out too much. “I have to spare them,” he says Russell, 22 years old. He comes from Cameroon and walks, rubber slippers on his feet, on the tracks of a train that hasn’t run for decades. That railway, now full of rubbish, is everyone’s dump: it crosses Kasserine, a city in the extreme west of the Tunisia,