Leipzig win German Cup, beat Eintracht 2-0 – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 03 – A Leipzig inspired by departing Christopher Nkunku won his second consecutive German Cup, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Berlin. The Frenchman who is about to move to Chelsea broke the deadlock in the 26th minute of the second half, then assisted the Hungarian talent Dominik Szoboszlai to close the match in the 40th minute. (HANDLE).

