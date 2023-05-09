Home » Clash between truck and bicycle: cyclist dies in via Comasina
Clash between truck and bicycle: cyclist dies in via Comasina

Clash between truck and bicycle: cyclist dies in via Comasina

Clash between truck and bicycle: cyclist dies in via Comasina

Another cyclist died at Milano, after colliding with an articulated lorry. The accident happened at 10.40 at the corner between via Comasina and via Novate. On site Local police and 118which transported the cyclist in code red allhospital of Niguardawhere the man died.

Investigations by the local police to trace the identity of the cyclist and clarify the dynamics of the fatal accident

Unknown at the moment the identity of the victim, since his papers were not found. Investigate the episode Local policewhich is carrying out investigations to trace the identity of the cyclist and clarify the dynamics of the fatal accident.

