Fourth stage cancer, mom gets married in hospital to the love of her life and dies a few days later

He believed in it until the last moment, even when there was no more hope. Nadine Lennon she married her partner Leigh Watters in the in the church of the St Vincent’s University Hospital a Dublin on April 14 and died on Friday May 5 of a cancer to the intestine in the fourth stage.

On Nadine Lennon’s TikTok profile, the death of the young mother of two children was announced by her family. “The Lennon Watters family would like to inform you that Nadine died at 4pm in the arms of her husband Leigh and her family,” is the caption accompanying the video.

A single photograph of Nadine and another with her hands intertwined with those of her family: these are the images that moved the web.

@nadinelennon13 I wish we had forever 😭❤️💙 I love you now forever and always 💛 ♬ original sound – Nadine Lennon

There were numerous comments on the video of the announcement of Nadine Lennon’s death. “This is heartbreaking. At some point, we all take our time on this planet for granted. Not today… Rip beautiful soul,” wrote one user.

“Such a wonderful young woman who left too soon.” “Heartbreaking and cruel. Thinking of her whole family right now,” wrote another user.